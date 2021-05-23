Reynolds: Palestinians deserve better than oppression

The current conflict in Gaza is a result of Israeli settlers forcibly evicting Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

Palestinians endure constant aggression under the illegal Israeli occupation, including myriad checkpoints when traveling within the Palestinian territories, destruction of Palestinian land and property, mass incarceration and other daily humiliations. There appears to be no hope of changing the imbalance of power between Israel and the stateless Palestinians.

It is not surprising that armed groups in Gaza have little recourse but to disrupt life in Israel. The price paid for these acts of resistance is dear. The Israeli response to the Palestinian resistance has wounded hundreds and killed over 50 Palestinians, including children. Fewer than 10 Israelis have died.

Our tax dollars fund the Israeli military to the tune of $10 million a day. As we mourn the death of Black citizens at the hands of our institutions and are shocked by the daily oppression felt by Black people, it is worth noting the similarities between the Black struggle and Palestinian struggle.