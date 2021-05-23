Reynolds: Palestinians deserve better than oppression

The current conflict in Gaza is a result of Israeli settlers forcibly evicting Palestinians in East Jerusalem.
Palestinians endure constant aggression under the illegal Israeli occupation, including myriad checkpoints when traveling within the Palestinian territories, destruction of Palestinian land and property, mass incarceration and other daily humiliations. There appears to be no hope of changing the imbalance of power between Israel and the stateless Palestinians.
It is not surprising that armed groups in Gaza have little recourse but to disrupt life in Israel. The price paid for these acts of resistance is dear. The Israeli response to the Palestinian resistance has wounded hundreds and killed over 50 Palestinians, including children. Fewer than 10 Israelis have died.
Our tax dollars fund the Israeli military to the tune of $10 million a day. As we mourn the death of Black citizens at the hands of our institutions and are shocked by the daily oppression felt by Black people, it is worth noting the similarities between the Black struggle and Palestinian struggle.
Both are targets of institutional racism and endure a militarized police system. Israeli police are involved in training US police in military tactics. Spontaneous responses to police aggression here are met with military style response the same way that the Israeli police respond to Palestinian resistance.
Just as Black citizens in the U.S. have a right to resist the oppressive system under which they are forced to live, so do the Palestinians.
Please urge President Biden to work for a just solution for the Palestinians by leaving your comments at 202-456-1111 or by writing to him at comments@whitehouse.gov.
Shirley Reynolds, Mount Pleasant