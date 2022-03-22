Reynolds: Oppose pipeline build

Compliments to Adam Rogan for his in-depth coverage of the March 4 rally to oppose building an oil pipeline, referred to as Line 5, through northwestern Wisconsin. The rally was held by a coalition of local organizations and was part of a statewide effort called March Forth to Earth Day. Every Friday from March 4 through Earth Day on April 22, programs and rallies will be held to promote understanding of climate change and to encourage actions to protect our air, land and water.

In the article, Rogan explained that the pipeline, which carries 23 million gallons of crude oil and natural gas between Superior and Sarnia, Ontario, daily has already leaked into the Bad River watershed and is threatening the Great Lakes. We must not take our water from Lake Michigan for granted. We must not allow it to become polluted and worthless.

Please notify the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources by March 18 to let them know that you oppose the building of Line 5 by writing to tinyurl.com/NoLN5Comment. Please send the same message to the Army Corps of Engineers by March 22 at tinyurl.com/NoLN5comments2ACOE.

Without clean water, there is no life of any kind. It is imperative that we act now to protect it for ourselves and for future generations.

For information about March Forth to Earth Day programs in Racine, write to pknotek@aol.com.

Shirley A. Reynolds, Mount Pleasant

