Reynolds: Losing Social Security

If you are retired like me, can you imagine what life would be like without Social Security and Medicare, two programs that Wisconsin citizens strongly supported in a recent AARP poll?

We paid into these programs all our working lives, and now Ron Johnson, who has called them “legal ponzi schemes,” wants to eliminate them as federal entitlement programs and have Congress vote on them annually.

This would create financial havoc for seniors, disrupt our health care needs and plunge many of us into poverty. The financial security we have now will be gone.

Mandela Barnes, Johnson’s Democratic opponent for this senate seat, will “go to the mat” to support the continuation of Social Security and Medicare. He understands the ramifications for our state if hundreds of thousands of seniors lose these benefits and he will work to keep funding for them mandatory, not discretionary, as Johnson has proposed.

Barnes has written, “Every Wisconsinite deserves to retire without worrying about putting food on the table, affording prescription medications or having to work beyond retirement.”

In case you haven’t heard, working beyond retirement has been touted by Ron Johnson as a great idea.

I don’t know about you, but during the 44 years that I worked, I was paying into Social Security and Medicare so that I would not have to work after I retired.

Vote for Mandela Barnes, the only senate candidate running in Wisconsin who will vote to support you.

Shirley Reynolds, Mount Pleasant