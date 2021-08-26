Reynolds: Keeping the truth from students

I detect fear in the minds of some of our Republican State Senators that teaching the history of racism in our public and charter schools will damage our students, especially our white students. Throughout our recent history, when white students were taught the truth about systemic racism, many have become white allies and have stood ready to help.

Learning that Black people were denied, by state and local laws, the right to vote did not affect the self-esteem of white students. In fact, when many older students learned of this violation of all Americans’ constitutional rights, they filled buses and spent a summer in the South working to register Black people to vote. They acted as white allies at a critical time.

During the Civil Rights Movement, legislation opened public accommodations for Black people and people of color. Learning that people were denied access to hotels, restaurants, stores, theaters, schools, and so many places did not make white students hate themselves. In fact, it led to changes in the laws that many of them, acting as allies, embraced.

According to Michael Eric Dyson in his recent book, Long Time Coming, since 2007 through 2012, two Black people were killed every week by white police. Last summer after the murder of George Floyd, thousands of white youth, acting