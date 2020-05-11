Reynolds: Get coal dust out of the air we breathe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A recent commentary in the Journal Times by Prof. Carl Lindner regarding the effects of coal dust emitted by We Energies piqued my interest. I have a lung disorder and am high-risk for COVID-19. I decided to do some research online to see how concerned I should be. I am extremely concerned.

Coal dust carries invisible portions of toxic heavy metals at a low concentration level. We are breathing in lead, mercury, nickel, tin, cadmium, antimony, arsenic, radio isotopes of thorium, and strontium. The tiny coal dust particles, 2.5 microns long, settle in the lungs where they are not naturally expelled, so they accumulate and stay forever. They can and often do lead to lung and heart diseases and are harmful to people who have weakened immune systems. If you are not familiar with these chemicals, look them up and learn how each one can adversely affect our bodies.