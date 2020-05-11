Reynolds: Get coal dust out of the air we breathe

A recent commentary in the Journal Times by Prof. Carl Lindner regarding the effects of coal dust emitted by We Energies piqued my interest. I have a lung disorder and am high-risk for COVID-19. I decided to do some research online to see how concerned I should be. I am extremely concerned.
Coal dust carries invisible portions of toxic heavy metals at a low concentration level. We are breathing in lead, mercury, nickel, tin, cadmium, antimony, arsenic, radio isotopes of thorium, and strontium. The tiny coal dust particles, 2.5 microns long, settle in the lungs where they are not naturally expelled, so they accumulate and stay forever. They can and often do lead to lung and heart diseases and are harmful to people who have weakened immune systems. If you are not familiar with these chemicals, look them up and learn how each one can adversely affect our bodies.
Before I retired, I drove on Hwy. 38 everyday to get to work. I often had to wait for the long coal trains to pass. I learned that transporting coal by train is not only harmful to humans, but also to the environment. The tiny dust particles cover the leaves of vegetation, which interferes with the process of photosynthesis, and it is transmitted to wild animals who feed on the plants. Finally, rain on the open train cars leaches chemicals from coal into the ground. Higher levels of arsenic have been found in soil around the tracks and areas where wet coal has been dumped.
It is urgent that We Energies transitions to clean renewable energy for southeast Wisconsin immediately. They owe it to their customers to do their part in cleaning up the air that we must breathe 24/7. We have no choice, but We Energies does. I urge this for myself, my family, and everyone who lives here, and for the wildlife and vegetation that our ecology depends on.
Shirley Reynolds, Mount Pleasant
