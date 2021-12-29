 Skip to main content
Reynolds: Bhatia should resign

People like Ram Bhatia and many of those who agree with his opinions are exactly the reason our students need to learn about the history and present practices of racism in our country.

The opinions that Bhatia expressed are grounded in ignorance of the reality that Black and other people of color face every day.

I challenge him to make a concerted study of the history of legalized discrimination and how those laws have affected so many lives for generations. The library is full of information, and if he would LISTEN to Black voices, he might understand why his comments were so offensive.

Until such time, he should resign immediately from his positions on the Gateway Technical College Board and the Mount Pleasant Board, two entities that serve a large number of BIPOC people.

Shirley Reynolds, Mount Pleasant

Catch the latest in Opinion

