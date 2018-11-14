Are you tired of politics as usual? Were you disappointed in the election outcome? Did you refuse to vote because of the same old sound bites from the same two parties? Well, you had choices. You might not have known it.
If you voted, by the time you received your ballot, it was too late. For example, for governor of Wisconsin, you had at least six choices, but you probably never heard of most of them. We were only spoon-fed Walker and Evers from the two big parties. Only those two were allowed to debate by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. The other four candidates received little or no coverage from most of the major news outlets in the state and not one was allowed in the debate.
The fair and balanced coverage that you were supposed to get from the news media only sold you on two candidates. The third-party candidates received about 2 percent of the total votes. It might not sound like much, but Walker and Evers were in a dead heat. Like it or not, the minor parties influenced the election. Nonetheless, here we are. The two-party bickering and finger-pointing will go on as usual.
Fear not, another election will soon enough come around the corner. Avoid the circular logic that you won’t vote for third-party candidates because they can’t win. Of course they can’t win if you don’t vote for them. Hold your news sources accountable and demand coverage of all candidates. Be informed. Vote your conscience.
Dan Reinders, Racine
