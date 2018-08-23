Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I knew it, I knew it, I knew it. I knew once we gave the Racine Unified School District a 15 year $128 million referendum they would want more. Now they want more money, and they want to extend the ending deadline from 2029 to indefinite.

They said if if it was allowed to expire (it only has 11 years left to go), that it would be hard for them to get another referendum passed. Are we a never ending pot of money for these clowns?

I can't speak for the rest of Racine, but I for one will vote no! $128 million isn't enough? Good Lord.

Timothy Reid

