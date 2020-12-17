Reid: A good laugh

I had a good laugh today. I saw where Racine is going to counsel people on how to manage their finances. Isn't that a hoot. This from the city that can't manage their own finances. Cut back on cops, firefighters, pension promises of health care for retirees. That's the best laugh I've had in a long time. Keep up with the good jokes Racine, we need it with being trapped at home.
Tim Reid, Racine
