Regep: Why didn't RUSD insist on online teaching?

The Racine Unified School District is a failing district which gets a “poor” rating every year. Since the School Board cannot get teachers to commit to a school year more that the state mandated number of minutes they have turned their attention to spending. The School Board has expanded to setting up a health clinic on a public funded school area, gave money to a sports facility, an overpriced aquatic center and now a 30-year school building project. None of this has to do with a better education for the students.

Why didn’t the School Board insist on online teaching in Racine during the shutdown? I guarantee that 95% of students in grades four and higher have internet. There seems to be more excuses on why not to teach. First it was 12% absentee as a problem. What about the 88% that did show up. Why are the 88% not passing tests or being challenged? Now the excuse is internet not being available. Is the problem that teachers are not properly trained? Other districts don’t have this issue. They are home schooling with online interaction. Some of the $8.5 million for 15 years should have been used for laptops and training.