 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regep: Sports take priority over education in RUSD
0 comments

Regep: Sports take priority over education in RUSD

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It appears that the Racine Unified School District teachers have decided to waste another year of schooling.

  • Last year they decided not to teach the Wisconsin State mandated number of school days which meant the students fell behind. No attempts to make it up.
  • This year they came out and admitted they cannot cover the same amount of material with virtual learning. This means that Racine students are falling behind a second year.
  • RUSD has decided to allow sports to be played. Non-contacting sport like wrestling and basketball.
  • RUSD with the current teachers' union continue to add to the disparity of school students.

I wonder why sports take a priority over education. The district had over a year to figure out a back to school option for everyone. I wonder why the teacher's union has not suggested extending the school year and extra month to get the full courses to be completed? Their excuse is, the union contract does not allow it. It would if you just vote on it and put the kids first, like your slogan “we miss you” states.

Seniors will back in school by May so they can give them the “fictitious” grades to graduate. They will go on to become sport figures or “chefs,” per another news article. Parents are you not tired of excuses from teachers that earn $80k full year salary and benefits while working under 50% per year?

Hermann Regep, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Martin: A Super Bowl do-over

The Super Bowl should be played over. All of the penalties in the game were called on Kansas City, none on Tampa Bay. All other Super Bowls we…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News