Regep: Sports take priority over education in RUSD

It appears that the Racine Unified School District teachers have decided to waste another year of schooling.
- Last year they decided not to teach the Wisconsin State mandated number of school days which meant the students fell behind. No attempts to make it up.
- This year they came out and admitted they cannot cover the same amount of material with virtual learning. This means that Racine students are falling behind a second year.
- RUSD has decided to allow sports to be played. Non-contacting sport like wrestling and basketball.
- RUSD with the current teachers' union continue to add to the disparity of school students.
I wonder why sports take a priority over education. The district had over a year to figure out a back to school option for everyone. I wonder why the teacher's union has not suggested extending the school year and extra month to get the full courses to be completed? Their excuse is, the union contract does not allow it. It would if you just vote on it and put the kids first, like your slogan “we miss you” states.
Seniors will back in school by May so they can give them the “fictitious” grades to graduate. They will go on to become sport figures or “chefs,” per another news article. Parents are you not tired of excuses from teachers that earn $80k full year salary and benefits while working under 50% per year?