Regep: Save North Beach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Beach in Racine used to be a gem in the central states. Lately with the high lake waters and numerous rain storms, the beach has flooded several times.

The erosion of the sand by pounding waves has reversed this wonderful destination for Racine residents, surrounding area people and tourists.

I don’t see any efforts from the Racine City Hall elected officials to save North Beach. The city spends many thousands of dollars for continuous studies of projects that never start. Why not tag some of those dollars to dredge the lake front and recover the washed away sand?

Recovering beach sand has been done all over the world. China and Dubai have made islands through dredging. Why can’t Racine ask CNH or Oaks Construction to donate some machinery and expert drivers to pull sand from Lake Michigan unto the beach and redistribute the sand?

The beach could be covered in additional layers of sand and raise the level. The new level would help to keep the lakefront from being washed out. Let’s rediscover the clean and free beach destination for kids and adult recreation for the summer months.