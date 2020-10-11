Regep: RUSD is a bottomless pit

Racine Unified, being a bottomless pit, needs money again. Enrollment has declined by 470 students which equates to $4.9 million to be made up. In reality it declined an added 630 students. RUSD stated it would only require an additional $850K to be made up. My math would say it should be an added $6.6 million (approx. $10K per student). The reason there is such difference is the formula for declining enrollment uses a 3-year rolling average. I would say this is a funding proposal already in place benefiting Unified.

Racine teachers appear to be against in class education due to social distances. I have a proposal, thinking “out of the box:”

Utilize the K-mart empty store on the north side, the Shopko empty store in west Racine and the K-mart empty store on south side. Each store has plenty of space for social distancing of students. Place temporary tables and chairs with partitions (some stores have these) and Smart boards in these areas. The student can use their Chromebooks assigned to them. Buses would have convenient access to each. The owners would be thrilled to lease these out rather than leave them empty.