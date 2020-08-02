Regep: Lower the property tax

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Racine Unified School District has decided to have virtual schooling for the first quarter of the upcoming school year. This decision should result in a lower 2020 property tax for Racine home owners. Here are multiple reasons for this to happen:

1. Fewer unified personnel are required. Unified can layoff counselors, gym teachers, janitors, cafeteria workers, school security personnel, and teachers for the first quarter. I assume not all the courses like mathematics, English, social studies, band, reading, foreign languages, and electives will be taught at any given day.

2. School will not require daily maintenance, heating/cooling requirements, and lights.

3. Books will not be handed out the first quarter. Computers were ordered on left over referendum funds and may be delayed for delivery.

4. No busing will be required for the first quarter. This is a 40% savings, as stated by RUSD financial adviser. Add this to 40% saving from the March to June shut down and 100% savings in the three summer months. In the same time frame no gasoline for buses will be used.

5. Cafeteria personnel can pass out lunches for kids rather than teachers.

6. No school supplies need to be ordered until face to face teaching is reinstated.