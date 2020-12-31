Regep: A bigger slice of the pie for RUSD

Isn’t it typical that every year the RUSD taxes go up? It’s like trying to fill a bucket of water with holes in the bottom. This year their taxes should have gone down for these reasons:

Flat rate means these same number as last year, even with property values going up.

No busing meant 40% saving last year, 100% saving in the summer and 40% since September.

Minimal maintenance for schools due to virtual learning.

No book costs

Over 1,000 fewer kids enrolled

Teaching seems to be a lost art. The Racine teachers union has no performance requirements in their contract. RUSD are grooming Racine kids to be the next big box clerks, fast food servers, and gas station attendees compliments of the Racine teachers union and certified by their president Angelina Cruz who heads up Racine Educators United.

Here is why:

RUSD did not meet last year’s minimum state required days of schooling (since March)

Did not attempt to make up those days

This year they are asking a waiver to do the same.

Questions: