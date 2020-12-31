 Skip to main content
Regep: A bigger slice of the pie for RUSD
Regep: A bigger slice of the pie for RUSD

Isn’t it typical that every year the RUSD taxes go up? It’s like trying to fill a bucket of water with holes in the bottom. This year their taxes should have gone down for these reasons:

  • Flat rate means these same number as last year, even with property values going up.
  • No busing meant 40% saving last year, 100% saving in the summer and 40% since September.
  • Minimal maintenance for schools due to virtual learning.
  • No book costs
  • Over 1,000 fewer kids enrolled

Teaching seems to be a lost art. The Racine teachers union has no performance requirements in their contract. RUSD are grooming Racine kids to be the next big box clerks, fast food servers, and gas station attendees compliments of the Racine teachers union and certified by their president Angelina Cruz who heads up Racine Educators United.

Here is why:

  • RUSD did not meet last year’s minimum state required days of schooling (since March)
  • Did not attempt to make up those days
  • This year they are asking a waiver to do the same.

Questions:

  • When will teachers start getting wage deductions for non-commitment? They are getting raises, $80,000 a year and premier benefits for less than 50% of schooling.
  • According to parents, kids are on virtual schooling for an hour, have homework for an hour and then have rest of day off — why?

The good thing is teachers are still waving and saying “We miss you and doing this for you.”

Hermann Regep, Racine

