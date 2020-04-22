Reesman: No funding or higher taxes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Journal Times article of April 14 reported that the citizens of the Waterford High School District rejected funding for a resource officer. Not true.

What the citizens rejected was the source of funding and higher taxes. In view of the tragic school shootings, along with other behavioral problems over the last couple of decades in our schools, the majority, if not all, of the 3,179 people who voted to reject really want and think we need a resource officer, but want the revenue for this position to be raised another way.

Rework the existing budget and eliminate less important cost items or, get creative and find a new way to fund the position without raising taxes. This article was just another example of what has become known as “fake news” and how the press nationally, including The Journal Times, misinforms the citizens of our country to promote the big spending left wing agenda. Please report the news without twisting it to promote your political agenda.

Every election should not include a school funding referendum. Overuse of the referendum process tends to minimize the legitimacy.

Edward Reesman, Waterford

