Reesman: Coronavirus affects and emotions

The Letter to the Editor in the Aug. 21 edition of The Waterford Post titled "What is the End Game with the Coronavirus" was very well done. It is asking for common sense when dealing with the virus. It is unfortunate that this serious situation (the virus) has been handled to selfishly by the medical experts and the news media in a way to improve their influence or ratings, and in the process have scared the hell out of many in our society. Many people are so intensely zeroed in on avoiding the virus that they have forgotten about the serious consequences that the avoidance is having on the basic needs such as the economy, jobs, education, mental health and more.