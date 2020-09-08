 Skip to main content
Reesman: Coronavirus affects and emotions
Reesman: Coronavirus affects and emotions

The Letter to the Editor in the Aug. 21 edition of The Waterford Post titled "What is the End Game with the Coronavirus" was very well done. It is asking for common sense when dealing with the virus. It is unfortunate that this serious situation (the virus) has been handled to selfishly by the medical experts and the news media in a way to improve their influence or ratings, and in the process have scared the hell out of many in our society. Many people are so intensely zeroed in on avoiding the virus that they have forgotten about the serious consequences that the avoidance is having on the basic needs such as the economy, jobs, education, mental health and more.

If you analyze the numbers, the number of overall cases compared to the population is low and even lower after taking into consideration that many cases were falsely analyzed and reported. The number of deaths are less than one-tenth of 1% of the population and the vast majority of the deaths were elderly and compromised victims. So let's protect the elderly and compromised people and get things back on track.

Unfortunately, now the virus has become a political football in an election year and the blame game has taken over rather than working together to minimize the problem. The sensationalism and politics need to be taken out of the equation; we need to pull together and only deal with the true facts.

Edward Reesman, Waterford

