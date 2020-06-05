Redell: Why no graduation ceremonies?
Waterford High School had an in-house graduation on Sunday. Racine Unified has chosen to cancel the Class of 2020’s June virtual graduation and the actual August graduation. Racine Unified has chosen to schedule a July drive-through graduation.

Why didn’t Unified wait and take the time to make a plan that will work for all five high schools? We can do them by academies or sub-schools. Waterford has put together an in-person graduation, why can’t Unified do the same? They have Hammes Field, the Sturtevant Sports Plex, the high school theaters, and field houses available to them. We have extremely intelligent people at Unified that can do this, and they can make a plan that will work.

Our high school seniors have given up so much. One day they are in class, the next day no classes and then the schools are closed. A few weeks pass and school is cancelled permanently. We, the graduating seniors’ parents, have paid at least $300 for cap, gowns, graduation announcements (that now have the wrong dates), etc. Our children deserve this. If any parent or graduating senior wants information, the Facebook page is Unified Families United.

Unified stated that they must adhere to state and local guidelines. Why hasn’t Unified been able to put together graduation guidelines that follow CDC recommendations? What is the difference between standing shoulder to shoulder in a grocery store with or without a mask and going to a high school graduation?

Debra Redell, Mount Pleasant

