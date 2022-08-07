Rather & Seeger: Garden Tour success

The members of the Racine Garden Club would like to thank the residents of the City of Racine and surrounding areas for their support of our biennial Summer Magic Garden Tour. Your ticket purchases and donations helped to make this a truly successful event.

Our special thanks to Gateway Technical College for designing and printing the tickets and posters, Russel Schwartz — Terra Maps and Graphics, for designing the ticket map and The Journal Times staff for their wonderful interviews and articles.

Thank you to all of the awesome tour garden owners who shared their expertise, advice and passion for gardening with the community. You offered inspiration to beginning and experienced gardeners alike.

We also thank Milaeger's, The Personal Touch Flower Shop, Kortendick Hardware and Stein's Garden & Home for being terrific ticket outlets.

Profits from the Garden Tour will be used to sponsor local horticulture scholarships, maintain public gardens, support civic projects and provide gardening experts to speak at RGC meetings.

If you are interested in having your garden considered for our next tour on Sunday, July 14, 2024, please leave your contact information on our club's website or Facebook page, racinegardenclub.org.

Julie Rather and Carolyn Seeger, 2022 SMGT co-chairs, Racine