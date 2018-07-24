Since 1964, the Racine Garden Club has been sponsoring garden tours to bring together the proud owners of beautiful, local gardens with you, the admiring public. The money raised from these events is given away annually by the club to local horticulture students in the form of scholarships.
On behalf of all of our club members, we want to thank the Gateway Technical College Print Shop and Terra Maps and Graphics, who designed and printed the 2018 Summer Magic Garden Tour (SMGT) tickets. Many thanks also to the businesses that provided outlets for selling those tickets. We especially want to thank the two Journal Times reporters for their great stories (with great photos) about several of the garden owners.
The RGC is already looking for gardens in the City of Racine and in the Racine area to be on our Sunday, July 12, 2020 tour. Go to www.racinegardenclub.org and, on the website contact form, write that you are interested in having your (any size, any type) garden on the next tour. You will be answered with enthusiasm.
Julie Rather, Darlene Otwaska and Christine Hoffman, 2018 SMGT co-chairs
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.