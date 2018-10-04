It is my honor and pleasure to write in support for Connie Cobb Madsen for Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court. I am excited for voters in Racine County. You have a chance to elect a well-qualified strong leader with a love for her community and a commitment to serve her best.

I have been blessed to know Connie for more than 14 years. Tragedy brought us together when my brother was killed in 2004. In a blink of an eye, our entire world was turned upside down and we had no idea what to do. As the Victim Witness Coordinator for Racine County she helped my family with so much love and support. We never ever felt alone because of Connie. She helped to ensure we knew every step of what was ahead for our family. She helped us to understand every part of the court system and the court cases that followed. She was with us at every step and moment in the courtroom. And since then, she has been a part of our life.

I am confident Connie will serve her best for the residents of Racine County to have a knowledgeable understanding of the court system and bring transparency. She is a true leader — respectful, honest, trustworthy and a dependable person.

I want to encourage every voter in Racine County to cast their vote to elect Connie Cobb Madsen for Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court.

Norma E. Ramos

Racine native

