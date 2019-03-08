As we fast approach the spring elections, I am pleased to submit my quarterly update progress report to the Mount Pleasant community-final report before the elections.
The Village Board has been very busy during this quarterly reporting period continuing to meet the challenges of the changing economic needs. One thing that I am personally excited about is our recent welcome of the Kwik Trip development on Washington Avenue.
Other major achievements are:
- Building on our progress of creating a strategic plan, establishing a common vision for future growth in Mount Pleasant (and Greater Racine County).
- Increasing operational efficiency of the board. Expanded format of Village Board meetings. Added Committee of Whole to bi-weekly Board Meetings, which provides the platform to discuss each issue in details, in an open meeting but informal settings. The format also allows the village staff and the public to provide input, as appropriate.
- Approving new businesses and developments to meet the anticipated growth demand, such as the Ascension group expansion, Aurora Medical group, high-class multiple units housing, Wisconn Valley Way and many more.
I continue to urge the community to stay involved and share your positive ideas towards continued growth of our community. Our village succeeds when we get your input. If you have any ideas to improve our community, please send me an email or message me on Facebook.
Please do not forget to vote April 2. Thank you for the opportunity to serve. Together, the board is providing civilized leadership.
Ram Bhatia, Mount Pleasant Trustee, Seat No. 5
