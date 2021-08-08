 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Radke: Use inmates to fill positions
0 Comments

Radke: Use inmates to fill positions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Use inmates to fill positions

With business and industry crying for workers, here’s a thought and something for legislators to work on. For those willing to take a risk, provide extra supportive services, serve society and save taxpayer money.

The state has massive and costly storehouses filled with potential workers — our prison system.

Many, if not most, will eventually check out and re-enter society. But because of their “record,” many will find themselves unwelcome in the workforce. Thus, they sit around on welfare and/or return to their former trade, crime.

Because there are able workers out there, this can be done with careful evaluation and upon recommendations from prison staff, parole professionals, and responsible employers who provide extra help, guidance and supervision.

Yes, there’s risks and there will be glaring failures which the “I told you so” folks will capitalize on. But, is the risk worth the effort? Giving a second chance seems like a moral and religious “right thing to do” vs. failure. Besides, it benefits businesses vs. failure and “back to prison.” We’ve already had pilot programs. Now, with a need, it seems like the time to put the experiment slowly into operation.

Harvey Radke,

Mount Pleasant

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Panyk: Mandate the vaccine

I heard on the news recently that the CDC is now saying that fully vaccinated need to wear a mask inside if their area has a lot of new cases …

Letters

O'Connell: Remember, please

“Remember this day forever,” Donald Trump told supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Trump bears responsibility for this,” …

Letters

Groth: Please get the vaccine

I think it is terrible that "whoever" has to entice people to get the vaccine with free baseball, football tickets — monetary enticement — wha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News