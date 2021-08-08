Radke: Use inmates to fill positions

Use inmates to fill positions

With business and industry crying for workers, here’s a thought and something for legislators to work on. For those willing to take a risk, provide extra supportive services, serve society and save taxpayer money.

The state has massive and costly storehouses filled with potential workers — our prison system.

Many, if not most, will eventually check out and re-enter society. But because of their “record,” many will find themselves unwelcome in the workforce. Thus, they sit around on welfare and/or return to their former trade, crime.

Because there are able workers out there, this can be done with careful evaluation and upon recommendations from prison staff, parole professionals, and responsible employers who provide extra help, guidance and supervision.

Yes, there’s risks and there will be glaring failures which the “I told you so” folks will capitalize on. But, is the risk worth the effort? Giving a second chance seems like a moral and religious “right thing to do” vs. failure. Besides, it benefits businesses vs. failure and “back to prison.” We’ve already had pilot programs. Now, with a need, it seems like the time to put the experiment slowly into operation.