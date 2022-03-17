Radke: Time to come together

Finally! Journal Times March 1, "GOP investigation apparently has concluded."

Besides a lot of state money invested in the Gadleman Retirement Fund the results matter little. At least some Republicans will believe the worst, while Democrats figure it's rigged by a Republican. On a scale with important things like Ukraine it hardly bends the needle.

It's time to come together, cut the divisive stuff and face real pressing problems.

1. Russian expansion. Remember Hitler? Same start. Take some land, no problem, take more. World War II finally ended his "help yourself" policy. Unite and act forcefully now or the same game may play again, but this time add in "nukes."

2. Climate change. It's real and coming on much faster than earlier predictors expected. Putting on the brakes will be costly and painful, not like wearing masks. We may not be up to the sacrifice.

On paper there's lots of actions we can take. Here's a few:

Cut heating and cooling in little-used home and business spaces.

Drive less and with a fuel efficient vehicle; or consider a bike (even an electric one).

Give up long-distance travel including via plane and ship (the rich could eliminate joyrides to space, too).

Mothball commercial business space where work can be done from home.

The problem gets worse. It would be great if we could cut our emissions in half but UN data credits us with people "mass production," with population doubling about every 50 years.

Sadly, too, if some in Congress take strong action we'll probably vote them out of office.

Harvey H. Radke, Mount Pleasant

