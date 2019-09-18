{{featured_button_text}}

Thoughts from your feature, "Steil visit to Israel." (With about 70 other Congress persons), I was saddened the great opportunity missed. We and Israel share much and are strong allies, but while in the neighborhood, we should have made efforts and time to see and understand things from the other side of the walls and fences. 

We might then gain understanding as to what is needed for, and work toward, a lasting peace there, as well as understanding why much of the rest of the world views Israel's treatment of its neighbors as somewhere between heavy handed and criminal. 

Squandering that it seems like we, the taxpayers, just funded a vacation in and pep rally for Israel.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

In science, at least, we try to collect all new data. Post WWII, we griped about one-sided news. "Brainwashing," that was used behind the Iron Curtain. This seems kind of the same.

But I guess that's expected from Washington when they can't even address the climate change crisis with the mass of data screamin at them.

Harvey Radke, Mount Pleasant

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments