Radke: The river of sand

Most of our significant wave actions come at us from some sort of northerly direction. That is magnified by the length of the lake to the north. These waves cause the beach sand to be on a continuing, very slow, conveyor from North to South. The sand beach helps to protect the shoreline from erosion. We have blocked that river of sand like at Oak Creek and our own breakwater that was built initially to protect our harbor. Here, North Beach is not natural. In historic photos it's not there. The breakwater blocked the flow of sand southward. Over time we got North Beach. That is certainly a local benefit, but it comes with some cost that I have no ability to measure. Moving south beyond the massive rock barriers there is no beach. Thus, the full force of the waves hit the shoreline causing, at least, increasing shoreline erosion. The same story is playing out south of Oak Creek at Cliffside Park. Farther north every harbor causes problems for the natural movement of sand.