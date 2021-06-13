Radke: The 'one nation' struggle

I often reflect on my life of good luck (of course with bumps): Being born in the USA, into a loving family, etc. I can even express my thought freely to The Journal Times and get contrary replies.

Recently, a couple were pretty toxic. I suggest that the election was over and we should become "one nation" again. In The Keystone, it's a fossil like burning fossil fuel.

Since publication, more data of support. Production of electric aircrafts, cars and F-150s, besides making fuel from waste CO2. Our nation became a world leader via science.

As a child, terror ruled during the Polio season. Then eradication via a vaccine. Today, we have a safe, effective, free vaccine that many are avoiding. My son knew one such "tough guy". He's dead now! Get the shot(s) for yourself, to protect others and eradicate COVID-19.

Of greater worry, if we can't act together on this, how will we ever act on really big issues including global warming, overpopulation and trash?

Our only home is overheating! Rivers are flooding our oceans with trash. Locally our pile of trash is the highest point in the area. From its top you can see the tops of Chicago sky scrapers!