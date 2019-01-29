Here's a brainstorm to help out Washington. "The American Great Wall and Tourist Attraction."
Today it seems everything built has naming rights. Sell it by the mile to the rich who want monuments to themselves, friends, pets, businesses, industries and maybe rich non-profits for a new million per mile plus construction costs. There would be observation towers. Those spotting aliens could collect rewards; say dinner at Trump Tower, the wall's centerpiece. Passes could be sold to cross southward for a small fee.
In fine print there would be a larger fee charged to return. Some might pause, asking themselves if they really wanted to go. Miller/Coors could have a beer garden stop at their section. The NRA could offer a shooting feature, modeled after deer stands, to shoot paint balls at the potential invaders. The Playboy section would be "Adults Only" and could feature sunbathing. Just imagine the Disney section. With the National Mall filling up there could be a National Mall South. There could also be state and international sections. Mexico might even want a piece.
The wall seems ancient, unscientific, unproven and something for creative to go around, over, under and through. Next, do we wall off our southern coasts and add near shore mine fields? Shocking what we will shut our government down for and its human cost.
Harvey Radke, Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.