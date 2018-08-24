As a kid, the local river was a sewer. Even carp sometimes died. In cities, my eyes burned with sulfur dioxide. Finally Nixon acted, believe or caving in. He signed The Clean Air & Water Act. A hero!
"Freon" had become the wonder drug of refrigeration and spray cans. Years past and scientists observed the depletion of ozone in the atmosphere. So?! It protects life from deadly radiation.
Sam Johnson stepped up. He had the clout, the character and the courage to do the right thing. It meant taking on DuPont, his chemical supplier, and risking his business. He had no Freon substitute for his products. A hero!
More recently, he captured and used waste gas from the landfill and erected wind turbines. Aesthetics, maybe not; but contrast the invisible from Oak Creek. Massive volumes of carbon dioxide, fly ash, coal dust, seasoned with lead, mercury, arsenic, etc.
Foxconn talks "green." Let them line the Pike River Greenway with turbines. We Energies wants to "go green." Officer the lake's shallows for turbines.
Today, Sam would be dismayed at his party. Trump chose coal for votes. Congress lost its science IQ, its respect for science and its backbone. Today, they fiddle while our west burns!
Global warming is an exploding catastrophe! It demands massive action now. Step up, be a hero. Where do candidates stand? We must pressure Washington to act before Mother Earth fries.
Harv Radke
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
" Let them line the Pike River Greenway with turbines." That's right harv. Let them line the parkway with turbines that will chop appart migratory bird, many of the protected, some endangered just so the can go green. Hey harv, don't look up but a "climate change" acorn is about to drop on your head. But hey, you got a little Trump bashing in on your comment which will keep your environut pals happy.
On a serious note.......really....would imagine doing a hydo project would be about par with getting approval for nuke power plant...slim to none. The environmentalists are on a mission to REMOVE hydro not to make use of it.
No Radke...."" Today, Sam would be dismayed" Sam, if alive would tell us where not to dig out at Waxdale!!!
I've heard those stories to.
Another thing. Waxdale still uses natural gas, they just don't buy from the local utility. It comes in tankers by train.
Hey Radke.....There is this from the Democrat Socialist center of clean water--------"An estimated 3.17 million gallons of wastewater spilled into Lake Michigan on Saturday during a temporary power outage at the Jones Island sewage treatment plant"-----"on Monday, ( 8-20-18) MMSD started overflows of combined sanitary and storm sewers to local waterways after intense rains quickly filled combined sewers and the deep tunnel. It was the third combined sewer overflow of this year."------As always....The Liberal Mantra "do as I say not as I do".......https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2018/08/23/3-million-gallons-wastewater-spilled-into-lake-michigan-saturday/1077771002/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.