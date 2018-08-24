Subscribe for 17¢ / day

As a kid, the local river was a sewer. Even carp sometimes died. In cities, my eyes burned with sulfur dioxide. Finally Nixon acted, believe or caving in. He signed The Clean Air & Water Act. A hero!

"Freon" had become the wonder drug of refrigeration and spray cans. Years past and scientists observed the depletion of ozone in the atmosphere. So?! It protects life from deadly radiation.

Sam Johnson stepped up. He had the clout, the character and the courage to do the right thing. It meant taking on DuPont, his chemical supplier, and risking his business. He had no Freon substitute for his products. A hero!

More recently, he captured and used waste gas from the landfill and erected wind turbines. Aesthetics, maybe not; but contrast the invisible from Oak Creek. Massive volumes of carbon dioxide, fly ash, coal dust, seasoned with lead, mercury, arsenic, etc.

Foxconn talks "green." Let them line the Pike River Greenway with turbines. We Energies wants to "go green." Officer the lake's shallows for turbines.

Today, Sam would be dismayed at his party. Trump chose coal for votes. Congress lost its science IQ, its respect for science and its backbone. Today, they fiddle while our west burns! 

Global warming is an exploding catastrophe! It demands massive action now. Step up, be a hero. Where do candidates stand? We must pressure Washington to act before Mother Earth fries.

Harv Radke

Mount Pleasant

