Radke: Ideas to deter unlicensed drivers

Recently you headlined "Deterring unlicensed drivers." Your own editorial followed. Traffic safety and control needs to move into the electronic age. 30,000 highway deaths annually is criminal. Driving is a privilege, not a right. Follow the law. There is no excuse for over-the-top intentional violations. Our manors and courtesy must drive with us. Defensive, alert driving is also a must because we all make errors and cars even fail.

Here's a few ideas:

Built in speed control for highway speed. Add satellite technology to slow vehicles in urban areas, school zones, in dangerous weather, accidents ahead, etc.

No license, no drive. Chips in the license and vehicle can control starting.

Drinking. Sniffers shut down the car. An override breath check for the driver to get his/her friends home.

Drone patrol linked to staffer. "Your ticket for jail or fine is in the mail."

Recording video. With an added button a driver could send the last few seconds of data to law enforcement alerting them of an accident/emergency or violating driver.

Red lights. The technology works, use it on repeat offenders.