Radke: Do your part

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's a difficult time although we've lived through far worse.

In the Depression my grandparents lost everything and my parents struggled to survive.

This time we really dropped the ball ignoring reality, science and only finally acting after the fact. This should be a wake-up call.

Nature will someday produce a far more deadly, faster spreading organism which we will quickly spread worldwide via modern transportation. Or some terror group or nation will invent and spread one first.

I watched the Memorial Day Concert and was moved for those who gave so much for us. After being allowed to finish college I joined the USN and soon found myself in the captain's office on a carrier loaded for war while supposedly heading for "pilot training." Off Florida our planes were stowed on the hanger deck and A4D fighter jets started landing. Next, our 5 inch guns were manned and loaded and the A4Ds were in the air fully armed. Through a beautiful tropical sunset I watched our guns track a plane on the horizon. That's as close to combat as I came before JFK called it off. Real combat must be horrendous!