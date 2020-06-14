Radke: Do your part

It's a difficult time although we've lived through far worse.
In the Depression my grandparents lost everything and my parents struggled to survive.
This time we really dropped the ball ignoring reality, science and only finally acting after the fact. This should be a wake-up call.
Nature will someday produce a far more deadly, faster spreading organism which we will quickly spread worldwide via modern transportation. Or some terror group or nation will invent and spread one first.
I watched the Memorial Day Concert and was moved for those who gave so much for us. After being allowed to finish college I joined the USN and soon found myself in the captain's office on a carrier loaded for war while supposedly heading for "pilot training." Off Florida our planes were stowed on the hanger deck and A4D fighter jets started landing. Next, our 5 inch guns were manned and loaded and the A4Ds were in the air fully armed. Through a beautiful tropical sunset I watched our guns track a plane on the horizon. That's as close to combat as I came before JFK called it off. Real combat must be horrendous!
We've all done "risky behavior", but today some wish to share theirs with the rest of us. You have the right to take risks, while not endangering others! That's why we have drunk driving laws, etc.
400,000 Americans gave their lives for us in WWII! COVID-19 has already taken 1/4 that number in one-tenth of the time! And that could easily double or explode if unchecked. We must act unselfishly to protect each other while giving our medics time to develop treatments and ultimately a vaccine.
Your sacrifice now, for the well-being of others is an inconvenience compared to those 400,000!
Harv Radke, Mount Pleasant
