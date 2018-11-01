The Audubon Magazine article on global warming documents Washington/Trump programs to restrict the release of global warming data. Freedom of information? The press?
Elections give us a chance to make our voices heard. TV news stated that 80 percent of Senate winners spend the most money. The rich win with their guys.
Attack ad favorites: Walker brags about education and blasts the guy in charge in the same ad. A lady with a big SUV attacks the idea of a gas tax increase (to fix our crumbling system). She's from an auto shop. Bad roads, good business. Evers is blasted regarding his response to sexual misconduct in schools. If true, the governor and/or attorney general should have acted on behalf of our children. Not wait for attack ad season.
Consider sending your favorite to the liars club, for a special fall edition.
I've had five refugee kids in class. Today they have advanced degrees and are productive taxpaying citizens. A person who walks a distance like from here to Salt Lake City must have a great will and desire for a better life here. Careful screening, don't just slam the door. It's inhumane and counter productive from a country of immigrants that will need workers. Our foundation rests on those "huddled masses longing to be free."
Harvey H. Radke
Mount Pleasant
