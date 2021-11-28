 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Radke: D.C. is petrified by polarization

  • 0

The next COVID-19 blessing: Inflation! Having been grounded, our wish lists and capital for many, have grown. Now we want to open our wallets for a spending sprees. But the supply chain has also been bottled up. Thus, with exploding demand and no time to catch up everyone seems to be increasing prices. Thus inflation. A solution: Slow down. Consider the Packers' advice, "Relax." For now, don't buy anything nonessential. Postpone your Christmas giving until the 4th as much as you can. By then there should be a glut of oversupply with surplus on sale. Or better yet make financial contributions to charities for yourself and on behalf of those on your gift list. That's really a big part of what Christmas is about anyway, and it should make you feel good as well.

The poster child for inflation is petroleum! Last time it was OPEC. Possible reasons: Short supply, greed or stick it to the U.S. Times have changed, sort of! This time it's not OPEC. Today we have a domestic glut and are a leading exporter. Let's put "America First!" Price petroleum to reflect production costs plus a fair profit. Face it, production costs have increased little in the last year-plus. 

Harry Truman became know and respected by investigating and prosecuting those who were ripping us (the U.S.) off via defense (WWII) contracts. Maybe it's time for another "Give 'em hell Harry" to step up.

People are also reading…

Sadly, D.C. is petrified by polarization. By taking corrective action they could at least slow, if not stop the inflation spiral. But it's "Party First" and for Republicans inflation is a gift. It makes Biden and Democrats look bad. That's good for Republicans in the next election cycle. Never mind patriotism and what's good, and should be done, for all America.

Harvey H. Radke, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reynolds: The Line 5 pipeline

Reynolds: The Line 5 pipeline

A recent letter writer stated she “can’t understand for the life of (her)” why anyone might oppose the Line 5 pipeline. Here are some points t…

O'Keefe: Lakeside Park development

O'Keefe: Lakeside Park development

Lakeside Park in north Racine is a long-time community resource. The basketball courts are busy all summer and there are residents with childr…

Polodna: Just win, Rodgers

Polodna: Just win, Rodgers

A month ago, one of the best letters ever was in The Journal Times. It stated simply, does Aaron Rodgers need a psychiatrist?

Johnson: American insanity

Johnson: American insanity

Tired of dancing to the tune of rabid vigilantes and enduring the veto of conservative minorities dominating our legislatures?

Gehne: Lakeview Park property

Gehne: Lakeview Park property

I am dismayed that anyone would even momentarily consider selling the Lakeview Community Center property for a multifamily residential building.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News