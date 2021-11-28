Radke: D.C. is petrified by polarization

The next COVID-19 blessing: Inflation! Having been grounded, our wish lists and capital for many, have grown. Now we want to open our wallets for a spending sprees. But the supply chain has also been bottled up. Thus, with exploding demand and no time to catch up everyone seems to be increasing prices. Thus inflation. A solution: Slow down. Consider the Packers' advice, "Relax." For now, don't buy anything nonessential. Postpone your Christmas giving until the 4th as much as you can. By then there should be a glut of oversupply with surplus on sale. Or better yet make financial contributions to charities for yourself and on behalf of those on your gift list. That's really a big part of what Christmas is about anyway, and it should make you feel good as well.
The poster child for inflation is petroleum! Last time it was OPEC. Possible reasons: Short supply, greed or stick it to the U.S. Times have changed, sort of! This time it's not OPEC. Today we have a domestic glut and are a leading exporter. Let's put "America First!" Price petroleum to reflect production costs plus a fair profit. Face it, production costs have increased little in the last year-plus.
Harry Truman became know and respected by investigating and prosecuting those who were ripping us (the U.S.) off via defense (WWII) contracts. Maybe it's time for another "Give 'em hell Harry" to step up.
People are also reading…
Sadly, D.C. is petrified by polarization. By taking corrective action they could at least slow, if not stop the inflation spiral. But it's "Party First" and for Republicans inflation is a gift. It makes Biden and Democrats look bad. That's good for Republicans in the next election cycle. Never mind patriotism and what's good, and should be done, for all America.
Harvey H. Radke, Racine