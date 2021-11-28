Radke: D.C. is petrified by polarization

The next COVID-19 blessing: Inflation! Having been grounded, our wish lists and capital for many, have grown. Now we want to open our wallets for a spending sprees. But the supply chain has also been bottled up. Thus, with exploding demand and no time to catch up everyone seems to be increasing prices. Thus inflation. A solution: Slow down. Consider the Packers' advice, "Relax." For now, don't buy anything nonessential. Postpone your Christmas giving until the 4th as much as you can. By then there should be a glut of oversupply with surplus on sale. Or better yet make financial contributions to charities for yourself and on behalf of those on your gift list. That's really a big part of what Christmas is about anyway, and it should make you feel good as well.