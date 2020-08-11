Radke: COVID-19 is a war

Everyday you're wearing your science IQ and your concern for others on your face. Don't act like a selfish science illiterate. Wear a mask!
JT Aug. 1, "Mask challenge expected." Fitzgerald, Republicans "stand ready to end the governor's mask mandate." Forget public safety, just beat up the gov.
Follow the science, make the tough choice, for us, that comes with your office. (For anti-maskers, would you choose a no mask ICU?)
Spring featured the White House at its worst. Now most of us see that this is deadly serious.
With Wisconsin at plus or minus 1,000 deaths it seems not unreasonable to expect more COVID-19 US deaths than our service personnel in WWII!
Now scientists project that if we don't control this before flu season, it could explode. The the worst "what if" hospitals are overwhelmed it's out of control.
For us, like most, COVID-19 has been an inconvenience. However, Friday I was educated by our daughter who works in Head Start in Green Bay.
Many of these kids come from low income homes where kids get their best (sometimes only) meal at school. These families face ugly choices. Send kids to school and risk COVID-19 exposure, plus bringing it home, or keeping kids home with a parent.
If parent can't work, no income from their low wage job(s) they face foreclosure and/or eviction. Add to that shelters are already overflowing.
COVID-19 is a war! We need to pull out all the stops to win. It is time to cut the BS, politics, etc. and unite as we did after 9-11!
Harvey Radke, Mount Pleasant
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!