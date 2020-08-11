Radke: COVID-19 is a war

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyday you're wearing your science IQ and your concern for others on your face. Don't act like a selfish science illiterate. Wear a mask!

JT Aug. 1, "Mask challenge expected." Fitzgerald, Republicans "stand ready to end the governor's mask mandate." Forget public safety, just beat up the gov.

Follow the science, make the tough choice, for us, that comes with your office. (For anti-maskers, would you choose a no mask ICU?)

Spring featured the White House at its worst. Now most of us see that this is deadly serious.

With Wisconsin at plus or minus 1,000 deaths it seems not unreasonable to expect more COVID-19 US deaths than our service personnel in WWII!

Now scientists project that if we don't control this before flu season, it could explode. The the worst "what if" hospitals are overwhelmed it's out of control.

For us, like most, COVID-19 has been an inconvenience. However, Friday I was educated by our daughter who works in Head Start in Green Bay.