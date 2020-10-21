Radke: Consider if your patriotic duty

We have the highest COVID-19 numbers in the nation, only beat out by the White House. Concerned, our governor orders us to wear masks, etc. The legislature then says he overstepped and asks the Supreme Court to block it. Never mind science and our safety. The legislature leaves us cold. Next, the governor is being targeted for recall for trying to protect us. Next, the Packers head coach makes a public appeal to wear masks. Maybe now the legislature and we will listen, enough political games.

Trump is still playing down COVID-19. But sifting through the filtered news it would seem that Trump is lucky to be alive. The White House has a medical facility and staff that is the envy of many communities. They successfully treated the first lady but regarding the president they felt over their heads and sent him to Walter Reed. There he received everything; oxygen, all the big gun drugs including those for the most severe cases, and one not yet even on the shelf. His case was likely grave and had he been from a poor community or far from care in rural America it seems likely that he would have joined the over 200,000 or more dead.