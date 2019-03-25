Among the upgrades to KR, overpassing two railroads. Not even someone wanting to kill him/herself will be able to be hit by a train! In contrast, look at the intersection of the soon-to-open trail crossing Highway 11, west of Menards and Walmart. And when will the first death occur? That's the model for KR?
At a DOT hearing, I had a very nice conversation with a representative. That's three rectangular concrete culverts in the plan for the river/KR intersections, but with eight feet of clearance at normal flow times. Bike trail require 10 feet! We make exceptions on highways, as posted. And, how many 10-foot joggers or guys on bikes do you know? It seems there's a little wiggle room in addition to increasing road height by a couple of feet. That would be a trivial extra cost for bike safety vs. our safety investment for cats.
It is reasonable to expect significant increases in bike use with electric and electric assist bicycles hitting the market.
Harvey Radke
Mount Pleasant
