Radke: Another side to Keystone
Radke: Another side to Keystone

On Jan. 23 and 28, you ran features on the Keystone XL Pipeline. There's another side.

History: Keystone evolved when we found ourselves short of petroleum and had to rely on sometimes unreliable foreign sources.

Today: We have vast reserves in the Dakotas and beyond. We have accessed them, and formerly inaccessible ones in then extinct fields via new fracking technology, moving it mostly via pipeline. We now lead the world in production.

Cost: Tar sands crude is the most costly to produce, both in dollars and environmentally. We dig and transport it, bake out the tar and haul the rest back to the dump.

Transport: In the U.S. we already move the tar by rail. The rails are there and since the oil boom the Feds have added more safety requirements to trains, tank cars and their construction. This tar, unlike light crude rich in molecules like gasoline, etc., does not easily ignite.

Pipeline movement: This tar does not flow well at cool temperatures. It must be heated, partly refined or diluted with substances refiners don't want in it.

Jobs: Pipeline jobs are short term. When finished the line will run via computers with a few dial-watchers and maintainers. If the competition shuts down the railroads, there will be many job losses, in addition to closing freight service along the route and beyond.

Most important: It's technologically obsolete. Today most petroleum is consumed in transportation. Today Tesla is all electric. Ford and GM are committed to follow. Big rig manufacturers are headlong on research to do the same. They will lead the herd.

Lastly: This is a big step in saving Earth from continuing global warming and life as we know it. This should not be a political football.

Harvey H. Radke, Mount Pleasant

