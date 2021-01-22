Radke: A wake-up call

As a little boy I heard "A day that will live in infamy" spoken by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as our fleet burned in Pearl Harbor. Now, as an old man, I witness another "Day of Infamy," but this time not carried out by a hostile foreign power, but by radical, lawless Trump supporters called to action by their leader, the President.

This is the stuff of horror movies and Third World dictators, and looks frighteningly like the path Adolph Hitler led Germany down. For us it should serve as a wake-up. It is the stuff of revolution.

It's time for Trump supporters who love this country to direct their loyalty back to it. Enough lies and Trump power plays. Remember and act on the "Pledge of Allegiance" that you probably recited countless times.

While too many Republicans in Congress dance around to find political advantage, a shining example of leadership has stepped forward. Our own Wisconsin representative, Mike Gallagher, a patriot and former U.S. Marine. He has spoken for all patriotic Americans and is an example for all of us, especially his fellow Republicans in Congress.

This attack should alert this nation to those well-organized, violent groups and their will to destroy our democracy.

Harvey H. Radke, Mount Pleasant

