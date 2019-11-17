Rader: Response to animal cruelty bill

I read that Congress passed a bipartisan bill making certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony. While I certainly do object to cruelty to animals, as I read this little notice of a bipartisan congressional action I wanted to scream: What about the babies? Animals would appear to have more value than humans' babies, that by some accounts are not only aborted but in some instances left to die when an abortion fails. What have we come to in this nation? Isn’t it time to stop the slaughter of the innocents? If animal cruelty is a felony, certainly killing babies should warrant the same penalty. It would seem to me that even the most hardened abortion activist would see the hypocrisy in the way we treat animals versus how we treat babies.