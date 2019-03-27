While I generally agree with the perspective, I am still troubled by what constitutes hate speech and who should police it. As I read and listen and observe, it would appear any speech that goes against a certain prevailing cultural viewpoint is hate speech. So, to speak against same-sex marriage or the legalization of marijuana or against abortion or even against global warming seems to be hate speech.
While there may be those who deliberately use hate speech to incite, I suspect there are countless others, like me, who stay mostly quiet because we don’t want to be labeled or harassed by those who cry ‘hate’ at every slight.
And that surely doesn’t encourage differing viewpoints or freedom of speech.
Art Rader
Caledonia
