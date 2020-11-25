 Skip to main content
Rader: Freedom in jeopardy
Rader: Freedom in jeopardy

Two of America’s foundational freedoms are freedom of speech and freedom of religion. However, depending on which side of the political aisle one inhabits, these two freedoms have been difficult to enjoy. Case in point, as the Nov. 16 Journal Times editorial pointed out, Twitter and Facebook give full freedom of expression to those who agree with them, while shutting down conservative viewpoints.

More and more it appears that discussion and dialogue of thoughts on any subject, from COVID to BLM, that don’t agree with the current national narrative are shut down and our free speech platform is taken away through censorship, shaming, etc. Sadly there is also little room in the national narrative for expression of a Biblical worldview (or any religious view). Our founding fathers fought for freedom of religion so that no one would be banned from expressing their beliefs.

Someone has said, "control language and you control the masses." We’re seeing this play out before our eyes.

Art Rader, Caledonia

