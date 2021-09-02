Rader: 'Follow the science'

Over the course of this pandemic, there have been numerous posts, videos, opinions, etc. from those who seem to be eminently qualified to speak to the treatment of this illness, as it relates to the value of wearing masks, quarantining, the effects/effectiveness of the vaccines, etc. However, if there are any scientific opinions that differ from the “approved” narrative, they are shut down, dismissed, cancelled, etc. in the interest of "science." Something smells fishy here if the science coming from the CDC and other government entities can’t stand the scrutiny of others who share different opinions.