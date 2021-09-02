Rader: 'Follow the science'

In Sunday’s paper, The Journal Times Editorial Board cited the need to “follow the science” with regard to COVID-19 and the treatment of its subsequent variants.
While I agree with the editorial, I wonder why not all science is followed in this regard.
Over the course of this pandemic, there have been numerous posts, videos, opinions, etc. from those who seem to be eminently qualified to speak to the treatment of this illness, as it relates to the value of wearing masks, quarantining, the effects/effectiveness of the vaccines, etc. However, if there are any scientific opinions that differ from the “approved” narrative, they are shut down, dismissed, cancelled, etc. in the interest of "science." Something smells fishy here if the science coming from the CDC and other government entities can’t stand the scrutiny of others who share different opinions.
What I find really problematic is that no other scientific comments appear to be allowed. Those who are supposed to really care about the health of Americans and indeed the world, should consider all possibilities. In fact, questioning, testing and looking at all aspects of an issue is the true basis for scientific analysis.
Art Rader, Racine