Much has been written and said about the so-called Equality Act, passed May 17 in the House of Representatives. Amid much fanfare, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that this bill would bring the nation “closer to equal liberty and justice for all."
I suspect this is another of Speaker Pelosi’s famous "let’s pass it and then we’ll see what’s in it" statements, because if she had even scanned the bill, she would have seen that this bill eliminates a huge swath of America’s population while favoring one distinct group, that being the LGBTQ group.
While I surely do not encourage discrimination, this bill, in the interest of eliminating discrimination for one group, discriminates against another whole group of people in America. For example, if this bill becomes law, many who hold to a historic Judea-Christian worldview will no longer have a place at the table of public opinion and in the marketplace of ideas, never mind opportunity to speak while at the table. As it reads, such speaking in disagreement would be considered discrimination.
I encourage all to read this proposed legislation and take whatever action to encourage the law’s defeat. Thank you.
Art Rader
Caledonia
