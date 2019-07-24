I am extremely disappointed in the Racine City Council's decision to ban conversion therapy for minors. Here are three reasons:
First, it would appear that opinions of those who would support voluntary conversion therapy were either overlooked or ignored. Consider clinical psychologist Joseph Nicolosi, Sr. and his work with reparative therapy as well as the advice of Dr. Michelle Cretella, former president of the American College of Pediatricians, who advises against transgender propaganda.
Second, the ordinance certainly appears to transcend parental rights. Third, the ordinance has no specific language providing a religious exemption.
So it would seem that as far as City Council is concerned, the faith-based community has no place at the table for further discussion on what may be best for our children.
Finally, I am deeply concerned about what might happen down the road with anyone who disagrees with this ordinance. Will they be made to comply or face a lawsuit? It has happened in other places and can just as readily happen here.
Art Rader
Racine
