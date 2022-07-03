Rader: American disagreement

While it has become increasingly dangerous to stand against the current cultural climate, it is necessary to speak against the mob mentality that has invaded America.

It seems that years ago we could disagree with one another about various issues; not so today because to do so is to be shamed, bullied, accused of misinformation, disinformation, accused of being a homophobe, racist and any other number of names and abusive terms.

I suggest today, that while America has never been perfect, we consider what the prophet Jeremiah told the nation of Israel: "Stand at the crossroads and look, ask for the ancient paths, ask where the good way is and walk in it, and you will find rest from your souls.”

What America needs today, more than anything else, is a return to the ancient ways on which this country was founded. Again, it wasn’t perfect but what we have today surely isn’t working.

Art Rader, Racine

