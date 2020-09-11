× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the 1960s, my home was in the Washington, D.C., area. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 had been adopted. We frequented the streets to the National Ballet, National Theatre or Trader Vic’s. As a well-educated couple we walked around the large groups of Black protesters. Blazing fires and flames were contained in large trash cans. Protesters walked around, singing “We Shall Overcome. We Shall Overcome Someday. Some daaaay."

Our Gaithersburg, Md., apartment overlooked Sugar Loaf Mountain, as did the small shack of our Black neighbors. Awakening each day, we saw our neighbors in their backyard pumping water as part of their daily ritual. Ours was taking a hot shower, loading the dishwasher and adjusting the thermostat. It seemed wrong then and seems even worse today.

Racial injustice is horrific to watch. Sixty years later, look what happened in neighboring Kenosha. Now in 2020 with Jacob Blake shot in the back seven times, racial protests and violence in our cities and the NBA taking a stand, I needed to write. Now, as a great-grandmother, I need to cry out: Enough is enough. White privilege has gone on long enough.

We need to get out and vote on Nov. 3. We can also pray. “How long, how long, O Lord, must this go on? Teach us your ways, most Merciful God.”

Rev. Diane Beck Tetrault, Mount Pleasant

