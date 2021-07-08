R. Kristopeit: A coin only has two sides

In these days of cancel culture and wokeness, it can create confusion in our language.

Gender issues are muddied, where once all you needed was an X or a Y to clarify.

Racial issues, where once minorities fought discrimination and strived for inclusion, where now at some universities there are calls for black only dorms.

In Monday's paper, in an article about the slow economy and labor shortages, the author notes that there is less immigration, citing a four year decline. Phrased thusly, "the number of legal, and unauthorized immigrants", has fallen.

A coin only has two sides. It would seem to me that there are two types of immigrants. If one group is "legal," ergo the other must be "illegal." If one is to be labeled "unauthorized," shouldn't the other be "authorized?"

Fuzzy logic leads to fuzzy language.

Rick Kristopeit, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0