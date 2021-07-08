 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
R. Kristopeit: A coin only has two sides
0 Comments

R. Kristopeit: A coin only has two sides

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In these days of cancel culture and wokeness, it can create confusion in our language.

Gender issues are muddied, where once all you needed was an X or a Y to clarify.

Racial issues, where once minorities fought discrimination and strived for inclusion, where now at some universities there are calls for black only dorms.

In Monday's paper, in an article about the slow economy and labor shortages, the author notes that there is less immigration, citing a four year decline. Phrased thusly, "the number of legal, and unauthorized immigrants", has fallen.

A coin only has two sides. It would seem to me that there are two types of immigrants. If one group is "legal," ergo the other must be "illegal." If one is to be labeled "unauthorized," shouldn't the other be "authorized?"

Fuzzy logic leads to fuzzy language.

Rick Kristopeit, Mount Pleasant

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News