Putra: Greg Pankow will be missed
0 comments

Putra: Greg Pankow will be missed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It deeply saddened our family to hear of the passing of one of the wonderful owners and businessmen of our Franksville area, Greg Pankow, co-owner of Don's Market/Greg's Catering. He was not only a good owner and chef, but a good person. He was kind, caring and considerate and he always treated you like family. After he met you he never forgot your name. He was a big guy, but his heart was even bigger. We always thought they had the best fish fry and the best wings at Greg's, no matter where else we went. So rest in peace my friend, you will be sadly missed.

Joseph And Lori Putra, Franksville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Bencriscutto: Herd immunity

Think of the virus like a wildfire. It needs new fuel to feed on or it burns out. Firefighters will burn out the brush in front of a fire to p…

Letters

Draeger: We deserve proper care

If and when I get COVID-19, I want to be treated in a hospital that doesn't need to keep me on a cot in a hallway. I want to have access to a …

Letters

Johnson: Dr. Don diagnoses

"As your second-most votes leader, I'm out front with what you want to hear. Some say I'm responsible for this virus thing. Wrong! No one is l…

Letters

Wolter: Facts were overlooked

In the past several days many letters have been written to newspapers blaming Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald and the Republican Party for this pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News