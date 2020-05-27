Putra: Greg Pankow will be missed

It deeply saddened our family to hear of the passing of one of the wonderful owners and businessmen of our Franksville area, Greg Pankow, co-owner of Don's Market/Greg's Catering. He was not only a good owner and chef, but a good person. He was kind, caring and considerate and he always treated you like family. After he met you he never forgot your name. He was a big guy, but his heart was even bigger. We always thought they had the best fish fry and the best wings at Greg's, no matter where else we went. So rest in peace my friend, you will be sadly missed.