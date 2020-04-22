Putra: Finally agrees with Trump on economy

I finally agree with something our wonderful President (Aka-Mr. Trump, Czar, King, etc.) has said — "We need to open back up our economy."
That is the most important thing in our lives right now. I mean, why should all the hospitals, funeral homes and cemeteries be the only ones making all the money? And look at the nursing facilities, they have new clients coming in every day. And what about our governor thinking about our health and well being by extending the Safer at Home order? Why would he care about the people of Wisconsin when there's money to be made? Just because this is the worst possible thing we will ever see in our lifetime and he is actually caring about our lives?
I know times are tough and many people are hurting. I know we will get through this. But what good is an economy when you're not alive to enjoy it. God knows, you can't take it with you. But if there's a way I know for sure the Republicans will find it. And last but not least I pray to God there's a different 46.
Joseph Putra, Franksville
