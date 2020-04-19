Purzycki: Questions on how virus spread

News people don't mention statistics regarding the coronavirus topic. This is dictatorship by the government. But explain how one person brought the virus to the United States from China but every country has it. Why not publish how every country got the virus. This whole thing smells bad and fishy. So one person from every country went to China and got the virus? If it came from a market in China how does every country have it?
Troy Purzycki, Yorkville
